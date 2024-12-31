2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
FM01SM140B/00
Easy to use, plug and play!
Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device. Philips internal SSD - SATA III 2.5 " drive makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.
1 TB
Solid State Drive
High-speed data transfer rates of Philips solid state drive significantly cut annoying waiting time when you're copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.
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