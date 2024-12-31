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Discontinued

docking speaker

DS700/79

Designed to go places

Perfect for the iPod nano, this pocket-sized speaker gets rich & powerful music going wherever you are - delivering maximum impact with minimum fuss. Powered by AC or batteries, it plays from all iPod/iPhone, including the new iPod nano.

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Obsessed with sound

Designed to go places

Neodymium speakers for pure balanced sound

Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

Designed fit for iPod nano

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