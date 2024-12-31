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2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

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Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP9902NU/97

Power bank

Big 10,000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. 2.1A quick charge dual USB to charge your latest device

See all benefits

With a 10000 mAh portable back-up power pack

Power bank

  • Universal

  • Power bank

  • Blue

Slim and light design

A slim and ergonomic design allows it to fit in anywhere without hassle.

The short circuit protection protects equipment and yourself

The short circuit protection will protect your equipment and yourself in the event of a short circuit.

LED charging indicator

This LED indicator confirms at a glance that the device is charging.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Charging speed depends on the charging condition including the host device and the power adaptor.