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Qi Wireless Charger

DLP9231NW/00

3 in 1 Wireless charger

Wireless charge your smartphone, watch and Air pods all at once,'with this fast charging device. 15W max power to reduce the charging time of your mobile. 2.5W and 5W to charge your Watch and AirPods respectively.

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Fast charging

3 in 1 Wireless charger

  • 15W

  • Fast charging

  • Qi wireless charging

Qi wireless technology

The wireless charging, Qi technology, is widely adopted by smartphones and other mobile devices. Philips wireless chargers are compatible with phones and other devices enabled with Qi wireless technology. Simply put the devices on this pad and you will enjoy the effortless charging experience.

Anti-slipping design

Anti-slipping design to hold your phone at your desired position and prevent it from slipping out by the virbation of the phone.

Fast 15W wireless charging

Charge your mobile phone with 15W wireless fast charging.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Charging speed depends on the charging condition including the host device and the power adaptor.