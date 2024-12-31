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Discontinued

Qi Wireless Charger

DLP9016U/03

Wireless charger with suction cap

Quickly charge your phone without plugging it with a charging cable. Qi wireless charging for smartphones, tablets and other devices with Qi wireless technology. Wireless Output options : 5W / 7.5W / 10W

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10W fast charging.

Wireless charger with suction cap

  • Universal

  • Fast charging

  • Qi wireless charging

Qi wireless technology

The wireless charging, Qi technology, is widely adopted by smartphones and other mobile devices. Philips wireless chargers are compatible with phones and other devices enabled with Qi wireless technology. Simply put the devices on this pad and you will enjoy the effortless charging experience.

Anti-slipping design

Anti-slipping design to hold your phone at your desired position and prevent it from slipping out by the virbation of the phone.

Charges through most phone cases

The wireless charger offers long charging distance that can charge through most phone cases

Technical Specifications

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