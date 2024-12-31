2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
DLP9006NW/97
Power bank
·Port: 4-output ·Input:5V/2A ·USB A Output: 5V/2.1A(MAX) ·Lightning Cable output:5V 1A ·Micro/Type-C Cable output:5V/1A ·Accessories: 1 Micro USB Cable.
Universal
Power bank
This LED indicator confirms at a glance that the device is charging.
A slim and ergonomic design allows it to fit in anywhere without hassle.
The short circuit protection will protect your equipment and yourself in the event of a short circuit.
Reviews
Charging speed depends on the charging condition including the host device and the power adaptor.