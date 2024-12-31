2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
DLP7717NB/00
Slim and powerful power bank
Big 10000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. This the ideal travel mate to provide power to all your mobile devices.
10,000 mAh
2 USB chaging ports
LCD display for power indication
Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent
Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.
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