2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
DLP2621T/00
Travel wall charger 1C 1A ports
Ideal for travel with 4 exchangeable plugs and pouch. Charge latest devices from USB-C port with PD support to optimize the charging power and minimize the charging time. Also use the USB-A port charging your other devices simutaneously.
30W Output
Power Delivery
2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously
Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent
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