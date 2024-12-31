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Discontinued

Car Charger

DLP2521L/00

Car charger 1C 1A ports

Charge your latest iPhone from USB-C port with PD support to optimize the charging power and minimize the charging time. Also use the USB-A port charging your other devices simutaneously. 1 meter C to Lightning cable is included.

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36W output with Power Delivery

Car charger 1C 1A ports

  • USB A & USB C charging ports

  • Power Delivery

  • Metal casing

2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

Smart protection against overheat, overvoltage & overcurrent

Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

USB-C port with Power Delivery support

USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery which defines the standard for power delivery of 15W, 27W, 45W and up to 100W.

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