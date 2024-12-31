2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
DLP2520/00
Dual USB car charger
Charge cell phone and tablet in full speed at the same time to gain back max power in short time in car. Smart Protection to prevent damaging your valuable device. Total 3.1A with max 15.5W output.
2 USB chaging ports
2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously
The compact charger plugs into a car's 12V outlet, and connects to your device for easy and convenient charging on the road.
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