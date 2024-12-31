2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
DLP1930CW/00
Powerful power bank
Have power wherever and whenever you need it 30,000 mAh big capacity for up to more than 1 full charge. 3 USB ports with USB-A and USB-C. Fast charge your device with USB-C PD3.0 Max 20W or USB-A port with QC3/0 Max 18W output.
30000mAh
USB A & USB C charging ports
QC 3.0 and PD
White
Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.
This portable power source gives you the extra power for more than two full recharges on the go. Take it with you when you travel to have back-up power when you need it.
LCD display for power indication
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