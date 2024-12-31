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2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

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  • Powerful power bank
  • Powerful power bank
  • Powerful power bank
  • Powerful power bank
  • Powerful power bank
  • Powerful power bank

USB power bank

DLP1930CB/00

Powerful power bank

Have power wherever and whenever you need it 30,000 mAh big capacity for up to more than 1 full charge. 3 USB ports with USB-A and USB-C. Fast charge your device with USB-C PD3.0 Max 20W or USB-A port with QC3/0 Max 18W output.

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with a portable back-up power pack

Powerful power bank

  • 30000mAh

  • USB A & USB C charging ports

  • QC 3.0 and PD

  • Black

Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

Recharge your devices multiple times on the go

This portable power source gives you the extra power for more than two full recharges on the go. Take it with you when you travel to have back-up power when you need it.

LCD display for power indication

LCD display for power indication

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