2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
DLP1810CV/00
Slim and powerful power bank
Big 10000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. USB-C 3A quick charge and dual USB-A to charge your latest device.
10,000 mAh
USB A & USB C charging ports
Li polymer battery
Silver
The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.
Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
ValeM
18/05/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
great product
recommend, worth the price, battery last long(3-4 phone fully charging)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DLP1810CV USB power bank
Date of Use 2023-05-18
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DLP1810CV USB power bank
Date of Use 2023-05-18