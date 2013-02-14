2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
DLN1769/10
Protection with grab and go convenience
Convenience when you're on the go. Made of rugged nylon with a soft interior, the slim case protects on its own or fits in your bag. The adjustable strap is not only comfy to wear, it also wraps around the headrest for in-car viewing!
for iPad & iPad 2
This case is made out of attractive and durable nylon, so it provides protection for your device -- in style.
Carry your device in the case for protection on the go, or use it for an added layer of protection inside your bag or backpack.
The expandable interior pocket is useful for storing an ID card, cash or keys, and is secured by a slim zipper.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
iPad777
14/02/2013
US
Product has great design, but....zipper is not so good
Zipper broke within 3 months of use...in the next 9+ months the zipper failed 100%. Good design but should have worn better and longer
This review was made for Philips Carry Case DLN1769 for iPad & iPad 2
This review was made for Philips Carry Case DLN1769 for iPad & iPad 2