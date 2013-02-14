ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

All series

  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Primary image
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Carry Case

DLN1769/10

1

| (1) Review

Protection with grab and go convenience

Convenience when you're on the go. Made of rugged nylon with a soft interior, the slim case protects on its own or fits in your bag. The adjustable strap is not only comfy to wear, it also wraps around the headrest for in-car viewing!

See all benefits

with multi-functional use

Protection with grab and go convenience

  • for iPad & iPad 2

Modern nylon exterior

This case is made out of attractive and durable nylon, so it provides protection for your device -- in style.

Carrying case works on its own or fits into your bag

Carry your device in the case for protection on the go, or use it for an added layer of protection inside your bag or backpack.

Zippered, expandable inner pocket for ID, keys or cash

The expandable interior pocket is useful for storing an ID card, cash or keys, and is secured by a slim zipper.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

14/02/2013

US

US

Product has great design, but....zipper is not so good

Zipper broke within 3 months of use...in the next 9+ months the zipper failed 100%. Good design but should have worn better and longer

This review was made for Philips Carry Case DLN1769 for iPad & iPad 2

This review was made for Philips Carry Case DLN1769 for iPad & iPad 2

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • $30 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • $30 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.