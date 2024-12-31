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2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

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Discontinued

Sleeve case

DLN1761/10

Improved iPad protection

Use the Tri-layer Sleeve as a standalone carry case for your iPad or take advantage of its sleek design and slide it into your bag. A durable outer layer, aircell foam mid-layer and soft lint-free interior provide total iPad protection.

See all benefits

with slim tri-layer construction

Improved iPad protection

  • for iPad 2

Simple, stylish design

This case is designed to provide protection for your device - in style.

Slim design fits easily into your bag

This case is designed to add protection with minimal bulk, so you can easily carry your device in your bag or backpack for protection on the go.

Convenient and stylish design

The convenient and stylish design fits anywhere and goes everywhere.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 998.3 kB
  • 19 November 2023

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