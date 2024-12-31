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2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

All series

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Discontinued

Grip case

DLN1717/10

Case with raised design for a comfy grip

Designed to improve your grip whether you're reading in portrait mode or gaming in landscape mode, this rubberized case adds wrap-around protection to the body, corners and face of your iPad. Featuring internal channels to help absorb shock

See all benefits

any way you hold your iPad

Case with raised design for a comfy grip

  • for iPad

Silicone adds grip and protection

This case is made out of soft silicone which adds a layer of grip to your player, while it also protects your device against normal wear and tear.

Wrap-around protection for the corners and face

The material of this case wraps around from back to front, providing protection for the corners and perimeter of your device's face.

Full iPad functionality while protected

Enjoy full iPad functionality while protected inside the case with openings for the power/sleep switch, dock connector and speaker.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 323.8 kB
  • 8 December 2023

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