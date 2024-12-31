2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
DLN1716/10
Protect your iPad display
Use a crystal-clear sheet to protect your iPad Multi-Touch glass screen. Virtually invisible but noticably different, our screen protector won’t distort the revolutionary IPS display so you can enjoy clean, clear, vivid images at any angle.
Crystal-clear
for iPad
The crystal-clear film adds an invisible layer of protection against scratches and dust to your device's display screen. It works using static adhesion, so it's easy to apply and remove without leaving any sticky residue.
Use the included smoothing card to gently remove any air bubbles that may have become trapped under the protective film during application.
Since the screen protector works using static adhesion, they are easy to apply, reposition and remove without leaving behind any sticky residue on your device's screen.