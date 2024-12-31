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Discontinued

Phone Mount

DLK1415AB/97

Bike mount

Provide 360 degree adjust experience with the swirl joint ball. Safely secure the mount to the car's air vent. Adjustable prong .to fir mobile phone between 4 to 6 inches.

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Bike mount

  • Air vent Smart Mount

Secure car mount with a flexible neck and rotating cradle

Securely mount your iPod in the car inside a flexible, rotating cradle. The neck is flexible for best positioning, while the rotating cradle allows for easy access and at-a-glance horizontal viewing of the iPod touch.

360-degree rotation for easy access

This mount rotates 360 degrees, allowing you to position your device vertically or horizontally for best access and easy viewing in the car.

Talk hands-free with your Bluetooth headset

This mount holds your iPhone in the car and allows you to talk hands-free with your Bluetooth headset.

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