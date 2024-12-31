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2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

All series

        Discontinued

        USB C Hub

        DLC6506C/59

        Adaptor - Type C to USB-A

        USB Type-C (M) to USB-A (F) Adaptor.

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        Adaptor - Type C to USB-A

        • Type C port

        • USB 2.0

        • Black

        Multiple USB-C and USB-A ports

        Multiple USB-C and USB-A ports allow you to expand your MacBook / MacBook Pro or other USB-C enabled device to conenct to all USB devices you need while charging via USB-C charger.

        Supports USB 2.0 data transfer

        Supports USB 2.0 high speed 480Mbps data transfer rate

        USB-C port for latest mobile devices

        USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets.

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