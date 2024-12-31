2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
DLC6506C/59
Adaptor - Type C to USB-A
USB Type-C (M) to USB-A (F) Adaptor.
Type C port
USB 2.0
Black
Multiple USB-C and USB-A ports allow you to expand your MacBook / MacBook Pro or other USB-C enabled device to conenct to all USB devices you need while charging via USB-C charger.
Supports USB 2.0 high speed 480Mbps data transfer rate
USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets.
Reviews