2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
DLC4561CB/00
Premium USB-C to USB-C cable
Premium cable at a 2 meter length for added flexibility while charging USB-C enabled devices. Support 65 Watt laptop charge with GaN wall charger,
Sync and Charge
2 m
Black
USB type C connector for high speed charging with your latest Type C compatible devices
Plastic wrapped cable design for added durability and toughness.
Supports USB 2.0 high speed 480Mbps data transfer rate
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