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  • Premium USB-C to USB-C cable
  • Premium USB-C to USB-C cable
  • Premium USB-C to USB-C cable
  • Premium USB-C to USB-C cable

USB-C to USB-C

DLC4561CB/00

Premium USB-C to USB-C cable

Premium cable at a 2 meter length for added flexibility while charging USB-C enabled devices. Support 65 Watt laptop charge with GaN wall charger,

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Premium USB-C to USB-C cable

  • Sync and Charge

  • 2 m

  • Black

USB type C connector for high speed charging

USB type C connector for high speed charging with your latest Type C compatible devices

Flexible and durable cable design

Plastic wrapped cable design for added durability and toughness.

Supports USB 2.0 data transfer

Supports USB 2.0 high speed 480Mbps data transfer rate

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