2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
DLC3104T/00
3-in-1 cable
Micro USB, USB-C and Lightning connectors into 1. You will only need this cable for all your mobile devices.
Sync and Charge
1,2 m
Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace the one you lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.
Works with any of your existing USB-based power sources – wall, auto or computer – for convenient charging when you need it.
A great spare or replacement of Apple Lightning cable
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