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2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

All series

        Discontinued

        USB-A to USB-C

        DLC1511AW/97

        0.2 m USB A to Type C cable

        Charge and connect your phone with this USB-C cable. Works with your existing USB wall or car charger. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have!

        See all benefits

        0.2 m USB A to Type C cable

        • Sync and Charge

        • 0.2 m

        • White

        USB type C connector for high speed charging

        USB type C connector for high speed charging with your latest Type C compatible devices

        Works with your existing USB wall or car chargers

        Works with any of your existing USB-based power sources – wall, auto or computer – for convenient charging when you need it.

        A great spare or replacement cable to have on hand

        Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace the one you lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.

        Technical Specifications

        Manuals & Documentation

        Localized commercial leaflet

        • PDF file, 304.1 kB
        • 21 July 2026

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