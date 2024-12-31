2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
DLC1501A/00
Type C to USB Adaptor
Allows a USB connection to your Type C socket. Transform any USB-C port into a USB-A port and connect up a wide range of USB-A devices including external hard drives, phones, mice, printers, and more.
USB 3.0
Supports USB 3.0 high speed 5 Gbps transfer rate.
A slim and ergonomic design allows it to fit in anywhere without hassle.
The flexible construction allows for ease of putting and taking off.
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