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30-day return

Free delivery from $150

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  • Single product shot
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

USB-C to USB-A female

DLC1501A/00

Type C to USB Adaptor

Allows a USB connection to your Type C socket. Transform any USB-C port into a USB-A port and connect up a wide range of USB-A devices including external hard drives, phones, mice, printers, and more.

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Type C to USB Adaptor

  • USB 3.0

Supports USB 3.0 data transfer

Supports USB 3.0 high speed 5 Gbps transfer rate.

Slim and light design

A slim and ergonomic design allows it to fit in anywhere without hassle.

Flexible construction for easy on/off

The flexible construction allows for ease of putting and taking off.

Technical Specifications

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