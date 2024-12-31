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Discontinued

Philips Zoom NiteWhiteTake-home whitening treatment

DIS602/01

Whiter nights

With Philips Zoom NiteWhite, your most confident, radiant smile isn’t just whiter, but healthier too. And because you whiten at home in the evening, a whiter smile has never been more convenient.

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Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

Philips Zoom! is the #1 patient-requested professional whitening brand in the U.S. 1

Professional take-home whitening treatment

Whiter nights

  • 6 syringes

  • 18 applications

  • in several concentrations

Whiten at home on your schedule

Zoom NiteWhite lets you whiten your teeth when it’s most convenient for you. Just wear your trays for either one to two hours a day or overnight, depending on the formula your dentist recommends. And don’t worry if you miss a day. You can start and stop your whitening program to accommodate your busy schedule.

Healthier, stronger enamel

Philips Zoom NiteWhite is a take-home whitener with the power of three: Creating a lustrous smile, smoothing and shining teeth, and managing sensitivity. That means it's making your smile healthier as it whitens by improving your enamel, which will be smoother and more lustrous by the time you finish treatment.

Your smile can be noticeably whiter

Your smile can be noticeably whiter

With Philips Zoom NiteWhite, your whiter smile can be noticeably whiter fast, with maximum results in one to two weeks.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Among dental professionals who have patients requesting specific brands of whitening. 

  1. May not be available in all the countries.