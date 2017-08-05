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Discontinued

Micro music system

DCB2270/10

3.1

| (15) Reviews

Sound system that fits your home

Play & charge all your iPod/iPhone/iPad with DualDock via Lightning & 30pins connectors and offer DAB+.The music system sounds sensational, and offers an added bonus-it looks great in any home, with 2 in 1 table stand for flexible placment

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

Sound system that fits your home

  • DualDock for iPod/iPhone

  • Desktop or wall-mount option

  • CD, MP3-CD, USB, DAB+, FM

  • 20W max

DualDock to charge & play Apple devices (Lightning & 30-pin)

DualDock to charge & play Apple devices (Lightning & 30-pin)

The innovative Philips DualDock with Lightning and 30-pin connector can charge and play any Apple device. Created to meld sleek styling with effortless functionality, you can switch between either connecter in a flash. Enjoy your favorite tunes no matter what Apple device you want to use.

20W RMS maximum output power

Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.1

of 5

15

Reviews

05/08/2017

Australia

Australia

This product is exceptional and is definitely not one of the cheap-and-nasty products offered by others.

This is a superb radio/music hi-fi system. The compact system does not lessen the rich base sound produced and is powerful enough (20watts) to provide any party with loud enough sound. The dual dock will hold any Apply I-phone or I-pad or MP3 player. The remote control works like a charm with no learning-curve for us dummies. The CD player (again, for us oldies with a CD collection) is faultless.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCB2270 Micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCB2270 Micro music system

09/06/2016

Australia

Australia

excellent product

every thing was working when I bought new. model philips dcb2270/10 but after a couple of months the dock stoped picking up phones - pads the dock ses no phone-pad and no charging as it use to charge while playing music. I have tried resetting the system by removing power for 24 hours. I've tried putting my phone on the dock then turned on the dock. the dock turns on & starts my I-phone but ses no phone-pad I've tried resetting phone and I-pad. still no go. with dock. what's happened to it. I hope its not a big prob. any help would be great. THANKS. Victor.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCB2270 Micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCB2270 Micro music system

07/04/2016

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

It has everything I want!

This unit is great, Radio including DAB, CD, iPod or iPad, Clock alarm what more can you ask for. Sound is great easy to use and even has a remote.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCB2270 Micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCB2270 Micro music system

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