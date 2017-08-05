2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
DCB2270/10
Sound system that fits your home
Play & charge all your iPod/iPhone/iPad with DualDock via Lightning & 30pins connectors and offer DAB+.The music system sounds sensational, and offers an added bonus-it looks great in any home, with 2 in 1 table stand for flexible placment
DualDock for iPod/iPhone
Desktop or wall-mount option
CD, MP3-CD, USB, DAB+, FM
20W max
The innovative Philips DualDock with Lightning and 30-pin connector can charge and play any Apple device. Created to meld sleek styling with effortless functionality, you can switch between either connecter in a flash. Enjoy your favorite tunes no matter what Apple device you want to use.
MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.
3.1
of 5
15
Reviews
GraemeS
05/08/2017
Australia
This product is exceptional and is definitely not one of the cheap-and-nasty products offered by others.
This is a superb radio/music hi-fi system. The compact system does not lessen the rich base sound produced and is powerful enough (20watts) to provide any party with loud enough sound. The dual dock will hold any Apply I-phone or I-pad or MP3 player. The remote control works like a charm with no learning-curve for us dummies. The CD player (again, for us oldies with a CD collection) is faultless.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB2270 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB2270 Micro music system
RUNAMUCK
09/06/2016
Australia
excellent product
every thing was working when I bought new. model philips dcb2270/10 but after a couple of months the dock stoped picking up phones - pads the dock ses no phone-pad and no charging as it use to charge while playing music. I have tried resetting the system by removing power for 24 hours. I've tried putting my phone on the dock then turned on the dock. the dock turns on & starts my I-phone but ses no phone-pad I've tried resetting phone and I-pad. still no go. with dock. what's happened to it. I hope its not a big prob. any help would be great. THANKS. Victor.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB2270 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB2270 Micro music system
Debs62
07/04/2016
Australia
Verified buyer
It has everything I want!
This unit is great, Radio including DAB, CD, iPod or iPad, Clock alarm what more can you ask for. Sound is great easy to use and even has a remote.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB2270 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB2270 Micro music system