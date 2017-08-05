I was hesitant when buying this dock as some reviews have reported charging issues, well I took the plunge and was not disappointed, the charging issue is NO where to be seen. Sound quality is good, quite a bit above most docks, Yes top end docks can and do offer better sound but at HUGE money so an a bang for your buck this dock is great. Having CD and radio play options is also a plus. The included remote works well from many angles. Now the niggles. The display can NOT be set to display the clock while the unit is in use you can only get it to show briefly by pressing a button then it returns to the play mode, I would prefer to see the time than Ipod/Iphone, I know what device I am listening to but the time is something I can't keep track of as easily. There is also a good 30-40 second delay in being able to play from a "I" device when turning the unit on, you have to wait for it to "boot" for lack of a better term before your I device will play. All in all I am very happy with my purchase and the general quality is great, having both Apple connection options in the unit is a big plus as well.