ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Front product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product lifestyle
  • Front product photograph
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Front product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product lifestyle

Discontinued

docking entertainment system

DC910/98

Enjoy iPod music out loud in superb sound

Enjoy your videos the right way simply by rotating your iPod from portrait to landscape position on the Philips Docking Entertainment System DC910. Plus, dual wOOx loudspeakers impart deep, powerful bass to all your music - from any source!

See all benefits

with wOOx speakers

Enjoy iPod music out loud in superb sound

  • Rotating dock

  • USB and SD card slots

Place your iPod touch in portrait or landscape orientation

Place your iPod touch in portrait or landscape orientation

The accelerometer in your iPod touch automatically changes the way the content is displayed. If you rotate your iPod touch from portrait to landscape or vice versa, the contents of the display will be switched. This integrated dock for iPod on the Philips system is specially designed to suit this feature - you can change the display orientation of the dock so you can conveniently view a webpage, photo or video clip in its proper aspect ratio on the screen of your iPod touch.

Dual wOOx loudspeakers for enhanced bass experience

Dual wOOx loudspeakers for enhanced bass experience

wOOx technology creates a superior bass sound by capturing and enhancing low frequency bass for a dramatically enhanced bass and sound experience.

30W RMS total output power

30W RMS total output power

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • $30 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • $30 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.