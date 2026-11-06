After a week of daily use, I'm happy to say I'm really impressed with this fan! It's very quiet but still provides great cooling. I'm a very light sleeper, so I really love the Advanced Sleep mode. It keeps me nice and cool at night without disturbing my sleep. The fan has 12 speeds and four modes: Manual, Auto Adapt, Advanced Sleep and Natural Breeze. You can display the fan speed or the temp around the fan, and the light changes colour depending on the temperature, which I think is a neat feature. The lights can be dimmed or turned off entirely, and the sounds can be muted. Assembly and connecting to the app were very easy! The app isn't necessary though, as all the functions are available through the fan itself or the remote. I also love that the remote attaches magnetically to the top of the fan, so you always know where it is! Overall, I'm really happy with it and I can't think of much I'd change. The only thing I'd love to see added is an air purifier feature! I highly recommend!