2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
New
Stronger yet quieter cooling (1)
Enjoy powerful cooling with minimal noise and energy usage. Experience refreshing airflow that cools the entire room, and create a soothing atmosphere by infusing the breeze with your favorite essential oils.
Strong airflow at 2.370 m3/h
Ultra-quiet operation
Low energy consumption
Remote control
This bladeless fan delivers strong airflow of 2.370 m³/h, to quickly cool your entire space. It circulates cool air farther and wider (1), with airspeeds of up to 8.1 m/s.
Experience 40% quieter cooling (1), as low as 24 dB (2). Featuring an air outlet inspired by airplane-wing aerodynamics, this fan is perfect for restful sleep, work, or total relaxation.
Choose from 3 modes (Manual, Natural Breeze, Advanced Sleep) and 5 speed levels for personalized cooling. From a gentle breeze to powerful airflow, enjoy effortless comfort all day.
4.9
of 5
10
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Melzie8
30/10/2026
Australia
Part of promotion
Best tower fan to use!
I have bought and used tower fans in the past, but this fan has excelled in every way possible!! It is quiet to run, the timer works well as I don't like it constantly going all night, so that works very well for me and it covers so much space in the room, so it's not just confined to one little spot. It also has an aromatherapy option in there, I have not got to use that part just yet, but in time I will definitely be giving it a go for sure!! Overall, very happy with the fan and would recommend it to family and friends to use! :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Tower Fan 5000 Series CX5550/00 Tower Fan
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Tower Fan 5000 Series CX5550/00 Tower Fan
Merv338
26/10/2026
Australia
Part of promotion
Superb for Small Rooms without the Noise
Wow! This is a great fan, from putting together with ease to the performance. No tools required to assemble. It has some cool features like well-designed handle for easy lifting and moving. Stable and solid unit. Magnet on top to store remote when not in use and child lock. I used in the bedroom where I run a fan all year to help with my breathing. I found setting 2 strong enough for the airflow and cooling with very little noise compared to traditional fans. This gives a better night's sleep. Setting 1 would be enough in the cooler months. Also perfect for the home office or baby's room with it's quiet setting and sleek design. The fan is well balanced, doesn't feel clumsy or top heavy. A couple of negative points; noisy from setting 3 on and noise controller doesn't seem to make a difference. Manual is basic and only online manual is for model 5350 which has a difference remote. Didn't use oil diffuser as could be a dust collector. Overall Impressed and Recommend it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Tower Fan 5000 Series CX5550/00 Tower Fan
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Tower Fan 5000 Series CX5550/00 Tower Fan
Kiram767
24/10/2026
Australia
Part of promotion
Absolutely FANtastic!
I’m in love! As someone going through menopause, this tower has become my new bestie! She follows me around the house, into any room that I require her. She’s very quiet, and easy to use. The remote control is an added bonus!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Tower Fan 5000 Series CX5550/00 Tower Fan
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Tower Fan 5000 Series CX5550/00 Tower Fan
(1) vs. predecessor CX5535
(2) Tested at lowest speed settings