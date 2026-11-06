2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
New
Designed for quiet. Built for power.
Experience powerful, quiet cooling with 3 speeds and smooth rotation for personalized comfort. Built with quality materials and a sleek, modern design, this table fan offers lasting durability and stylish performance—perfect for any space.
Strong airflow up to 2000 m³/h
Quiet cooling at 35 dB(A) (1)
3 speeds for personalized comfort
Automatic rotation & tilting
Head diameter 35 cm
With a cooling capacity up to 2000 m³/h and 5 blades, this fan delivers intense airflow that eliminates stagnant air, filling your space with refreshing air for all-day comfort.
Operating at a subtle 35 dB(A) (1)—comparable to a peaceful bedroom at night—this fan delivers powerful cooling while maintaining a calm, undisturbed environment, perfect for sleep, work, or reading.
Experience refreshing airflow that extends up to 30 m, ensuring a pleasant breeze throughout the room. Whether near or far, enjoy consistent cooling wherever you are.
4.9
of 5
20
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Danetteg5
06/11/2026
Australia
Part of promotion
Small fan, big blow
Don’t let its size fool you. This little beauty packs a serious breeze, is super quiet and looks great! Keeps me cool without taking up too much space. No more melting like an ice cream in the Aussie summer!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000 Series CX1030/00 Desk Fans
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000 Series CX1030/00 Desk Fans
Tamii4
06/11/2026
Australia
Part of promotion
I’m a fan of being cool!
This Phillips table fan is wonderful. I have it sitting on my vanity and use it in the morning when I’m getting ready for work. There’s three speeds labelled one, two and three, and one alone is a pretty powerful setting it oscillates nicely. It’s not too loud and will be great in the summertime. ￼
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000 Series CX1030/00 Desk Fans
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000 Series CX1030/00 Desk Fans
Kimmi8
03/11/2026
Australia
Part of promotion
Phillips 1000 Desk Fan
overall a great fan knocks off that sticky humidity feeling small and manoeuvrable 10/10 great for the office lounge room or bedrooms
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000 Series CX1030/00 Desk Fans
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000 Series CX1030/00 Desk Fans
(1) Sound level at the lowest speed.