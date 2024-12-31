2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
BS6B2234B/00
Maximize desk space
Maximize desk space and secure PC clients to your Philips monitor SmartErgoBase with the client mounting stand. This simple versatile solution allows you to create an All-in-One like setup for max productivity
for Philips SmartErgoBase
The client mounting bracket fits right on to Philips award-winning commercial monitor SmartErgoBase for easy PC and Thin Client mounting.
The clever design of the client mounting bracket allows full ergonomic adjustments (height, swivel, tilt) on the Philips SmartErgoBase
Industry-standard VESA mounting holes guarantee mounting compatibility with most small form factor PCs and Thin Clients.
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