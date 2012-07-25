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Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZD208/79

3.8

| (21) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Enjoy iPod and CD music wherever you go

Share your favorite iPod tunes out loud wherever you go. Not only will you enjoy great portability and ease of use, you can charge your iPod while it plays. What's more, you can also play CDs, CD-Rs and CD-RWs. Free your music now.

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Docking station for your iPod

Enjoy iPod and CD music wherever you go

  • Dock for iPod

CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

Play and charge your iPod simultaneously

Play and charge your iPod simultaneously

Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod! The dock lets you connect your iPod directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your iPod battery running out. Use the remote control to navigate, select and playback the music stored on your iPod. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your iPod while it is docked.

Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

21

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

1

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very good, excellent looking

The sound quality is very good, but the design really makes this stand out. It is unusual enough to provoke a comment, but never looks out of place and is a practical compact size.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZD208 CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZD208 CD Soundmachine

29/12/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Purchase

Recently purchased the boom box for my 3 year old daughter.. and to use on holiday etc. I am really pleased with the sound quality, the size and functionability of the product. Being able to use the docking station and also use the aux plug for an ipod shuffle is an additional bonus to me. All in all very pleased with the purchase, and an excellent price.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZD208 CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZD208 CD Soundmachine

29/05/2012

Singapore

Singapore

It's a great and convenient product to have.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZD208 CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZD208 CD Soundmachine

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