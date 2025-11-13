2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Enjoy your music wherever you go
You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.
Black
3W
Digital tuning
Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.
The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.
The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.
3.7
of 5
6
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
HR John
13/11/2025
Australia
Verified buyer
Great Sounding Boom Box
This is a great little boom box. My grand mothers old machine died and because I know of Philips reputation bought this one. The sound is amazing for the size of the machine. Highly recommended.
Pros
Great size, easy to use for mature generation.
Cons
NIL
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ215B CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2024-10-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ215B CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2024-10-12
dancredbutterfly
11/05/2018
United Kingdom
excellent value
a very compact, good quality product which is easy to use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ215B CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ215B CD Soundmachine
Ardenstur
07/04/2018
United Kingdom
Very good for price
It’s actually a fantastic bit of kit. Easy controls, super sound, but those slick looks are great! Aux in makes up for Bluetooth, and the deep base is activated by the ebb button
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ215B CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ215B CD Soundmachine