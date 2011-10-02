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Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ102B/79

4.3

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Enjoy music wherever you go

You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.

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Enjoy music wherever you go

  • Black

Compatible with CD-Recordable and CD-ReWritable

CD-Rewritable Compatible means that your audio set can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players. The laser pick-up and CD decoder circuitry of CD-RW compatible players are specially designed to read the special audio CD-RW phase-change recording layer, ensuring you can always play your home-recorded discs on your audio CD system.

FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

Line-in connection for your portable music playback

MP3 line-in connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content via your audio system. By simply connecting your portable MP3 player to the audio system via its built-in line-in jack, you can enjoy superb sound quality while playing your favorite music from your portable MP3 player.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Just what I wanted

I needed something to play my CDs on and this was the perfect answer. It is stylish and fits in wherever I put it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ102B CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ102B CD Soundmachine

29/10/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Like it - compact and looks good, good price but disappointed cant use earphones

Good value but disappointed cant plug earphones in - presumed on buying it that you could from seeing the audio -in inlet and audio-in switch. Not obvious when you buy it that you cant do this, nor in the enclosed quick start guide , only from trawling through user guide on web. This needs to be made more obvious upfront. If you're not bothered about this then it's a good buy.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ102B CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ102B CD Soundmachine

29/10/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Like it - compact and looks good, good price but disappointed cant use earphones

Good value but disappointed cant plug earphones in - presumed on buying it that you could from seeing the audio -in inlet and audio-in switch. Not obvious when you buy it that you cant do this, nor in the enclosed quick start guide , only from trawling through user guide on web. This needs to be made more obvious upfront. If you're not bothered about this then it's a good buy.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ102B CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ102B CD Soundmachine

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