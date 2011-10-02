2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Enjoy music wherever you go
You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.
Black
CD-Rewritable Compatible means that your audio set can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players. The laser pick-up and CD decoder circuitry of CD-RW compatible players are specially designed to read the special audio CD-RW phase-change recording layer, ensuring you can always play your home-recorded discs on your audio CD system.
FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner
MP3 line-in connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content via your audio system. By simply connecting your portable MP3 player to the audio system via its built-in line-in jack, you can enjoy superb sound quality while playing your favorite music from your portable MP3 player.
4.3
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Polly
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
Just what I wanted
I needed something to play my CDs on and this was the perfect answer. It is stylish and fits in wherever I put it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ102B CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ102B CD Soundmachine
GeoffBot
29/10/2014
United Kingdom
Like it - compact and looks good, good price but disappointed cant use earphones
Good value but disappointed cant plug earphones in - presumed on buying it that you could from seeing the audio -in inlet and audio-in switch. Not obvious when you buy it that you cant do this, nor in the enclosed quick start guide , only from trawling through user guide on web. This needs to be made more obvious upfront. If you're not bothered about this then it's a good buy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ102B CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ102B CD Soundmachine
Mummyt27
29/10/2014
United Kingdom
Like it - compact and looks good, good price but disappointed cant use earphones
Good value but disappointed cant plug earphones in - presumed on buying it that you could from seeing the audio -in inlet and audio-in switch. Not obvious when you buy it that you cant do this, nor in the enclosed quick start guide , only from trawling through user guide on web. This needs to be made more obvious upfront. If you're not bothered about this then it's a good buy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ102B CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ102B CD Soundmachine