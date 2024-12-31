2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
AWP287/79
GO Pure, GO Hydrated, GO Fit!
GoZero Fitness filter removes up to 99% of chlorine & improves the taste of tap water. No compromise on the water flow! For Philips Active filtration bottles AWP2712 and AWP2722.
3x 200L capacity
Instant filtration
Activated Carbon Fiber
Reduces chlorine, lead, pesticides and more
Better taste, without the waste
Great tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.
Made of innovative activated carbon fiber, the Fitness filter removes up to 99%* of chlorine and other taste impairing substances without compromising the water flow. Simply fill the bottle, squeeze and drink!
Reviews
Based on test result by international testing and certification agency SGS under laboratory conditions.