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Discontinued

GoZero Active hydrationFitness filter cartridge (3 pack)

AWP287/79

GO Pure, GO Hydrated, GO Fit!

GoZero Fitness filter removes up to 99% of chlorine & improves the taste of tap water. No compromise on the water flow! For Philips Active filtration bottles AWP2712 and AWP2722.

See all benefits

Rehydrate with crisp tasting water

GO Pure, GO Hydrated, GO Fit!

  • 3x 200L capacity

  • Instant filtration

  • Activated Carbon Fiber

  • Reduces chlorine, lead, pesticides and more

  • Better taste, without the waste

Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

Great tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.

Rehydrate and replenish with crisp and pure tasting water

Made of innovative activated carbon fiber, the Fitness filter removes up to 99%* of chlorine and other taste impairing substances without compromising the water flow. Simply fill the bottle, squeeze and drink!

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on test result by international testing and certification agency SGS under laboratory conditions.