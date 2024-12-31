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On-tap filtrationSuper water softening filters (2-pack)

AUT820/79

Effectively softens water

Effectively softens water and prevents limescale build-up. Cartridges for Philips Fast flow Softening+ On-Tap system (AUT1211/79). 2-pack for 1 year filtration.

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Filters when you pour — not hours before

Effectively softens water

  • Ion Exchange Resin FIlters

  • Reduces 99% chlorine

  • 2.5L/min fast flow

  • for Philips AUT1211/79

  • Available via BUNNINGS

QuickTwist filter replacement

Easy and hygienic filter replacement thanks to the QuickTwist design, without the need for additional tools.

Prolongs the lifetime of kitchen appliances by preventing li

It delivers silky-softened water to outlet throughout your tap, with ion exchange resins.

Advanced filter for superior, long-lasting performance

Long lifetime: the carbon filter lasts for up to 24 months, while the resin filters last for up to 12 months

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