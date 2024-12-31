2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
AUT820/79
Effectively softens water
Effectively softens water and prevents limescale build-up. Cartridges for Philips Fast flow Softening+ On-Tap system (AUT1211/79). 2-pack for 1 year filtration.
Ion Exchange Resin FIlters
Reduces 99% chlorine
2.5L/min fast flow
for Philips AUT1211/79
Available via BUNNINGS
Easy and hygienic filter replacement thanks to the QuickTwist design, without the need for additional tools.
It delivers silky-softened water to outlet throughout your tap, with ion exchange resins.
Long lifetime: the carbon filter lasts for up to 24 months, while the resin filters last for up to 12 months
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