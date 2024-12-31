2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
AUT811/79
Up to 99% chlorine reduction
Reduces particulate, chlorine taste and odor and lead. Cartridges for Philips Fast flow Softening+ On-Tap system (AUT1211/79).
For Philips AUT1211/79
1 year filtration life
QuickTwist filter replacement
Large capacity - Fast flow
Available via BUNNINGS
Easy and hygienic filter replacement thanks to the QuickTwist design, without the need for additional tools.
3-stage microfiltration improves water quality by effectively reducing chlorine, lead and pesticides so that you can enjoy safe, clean, great-tasting water
Long lifetime: the carbon filter lasts for up to 24 months, while the resin filters last for up to 12 months
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