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Discontinued

docking speaker with Bluetooth®

AS851/98

4.4

| (5) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Free your music and charge your Android phone

Dock your Android powered phone and enjoy the sensational sound quality of this stylish docking speaker. Digital sound processing delivers pure silence and crystal-clear sound while Songbird lets you sync music between your phone and PC.

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

Free your music and charge your Android phone

  • for Android

Sensually curved back for elegance and precise sound

The clean lines and sensuality of the curved back cover not only looks fabulous – it also creates a more effective structure for acoustics. Carefully designed, the curve increases the stiffness of the speaker cabinet, dramatically reducing internal resonance and resulting in more precise and natural sound reproduction. You get to enjoy both lovely looking speakers and sensational sound.

Discover, share music & more features via DockStudio app

Discover, share music & more features via DockStudio app

The free Philips DockStudio app brings a myriad of unique features to your docking speakers. You can listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide, browse your music collection and share what you are listening to with friends via Facebook, or photos of the artist on Flickr. The app comes with Songbird music function, so you can discover, play and sync media seamlessly between PC and Android powered devices. In Clock mode, the app lets you set multiple customized music alarms and gives updated weather reports. Completely free, the app can be downloaded from Google play.

Songbird to discover, play, sync music between PC & Android

Songbird to discover, play, sync music between PC & Android

Songbird is a simple, easy-to-use PC program and Android app. It lets you discover and play all your media, and sync it seamlessly with your PC. Its intuitive and powerful music management features let you discover new artists and music styles directly in the program through music and media stores, services and websites. Play your own library and media from the Internet and seamlessly sync all of it from your PC to your Android devices.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

5

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

19/11/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great!

it is perfect bass volume levels and looks nice !!

Pros

all round good

Cons

none

This review was made for AS851 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Date of Use 2018-10-19

This review was made for AS851 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Date of Use 2018-10-19

02/01/2013

US

US

Beautiful product!! Absolutely worth the money!

This is a God send item! I've been wanting an android speaker dock for my Android devices for a very long time! Not only was my wait rewarded, it was rewarded in the best of all possible ways! This speaker dock is amazing, the blue tooth connectivity makes connecting and sharing a breeze! The speakers produce fill rich sound, with bass that gives your music a punch. The added bonus is that I can charge my phone while I use the device. I liked it so much I got another one for my bed room! Excellent device with fantastic features and very easy to use!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AS851 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AS851 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

11/04/2017

New Zealand

New Zealand

Verified buyer

I love it - good sound and bass and very portable - can take with me anywhere as long as there is power -

as above - I recently downloaded the andrid app for it - took me a while to find it and haven't tried it yet but hoping it will enhance the user ewxperience

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AS851 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AS851 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

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