One feature poorly implemented means this isn't a great product. Clock functions are perfectly adequate. Two alarm times, easy to set time and alarms, display colour doesn't light up the room and can be dimmed. Docking iPhone automatically synchs the unit to time on your iPhone (good or bad depending upon your preference). Decent styling. Mono sound but Philips have done a great job tuning it for good quality tone. As good as anything else at the same or much higher price. Not a bass monster but a nice balanced midrange with just enough of a hint of low frequency to provide some depth (or perception of). BUT BUT BUT.... The Gentle Wake feature only works on the Buzzer alarm setting. Set alarm to wake using Radio or Iphone and you get BLASTED out of bed. It starts at Vol setting 5 and you cannot set it any lower - it's just far too loud, unless you're as deaf as a post or you need a jackhammer to wake you up. Also, USB only charges. Ideally Philips should have allowed for music input via the USB too. And it's a shame the price point doesn't allow for a Remote to operate your iPhone when on the dock. If you don't care about waking up to music, I would recommend. If you do care, and you're not hearing impaired, I suggest looking elsewhere.