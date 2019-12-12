2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
AJ3232B/79
Big display clock radio
Big on sound and convenience, this Philips clock radio delivers the best of radio with AM/FM digital tuning. A large display lets you tell the time at a glance.
Big display
FM/MW, Digital tuning
Dual alarm
Time & alarm backup
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.
Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.
1.9
of 5
109
Reviews
Technica
12/12/2019
Australia
This clock was given to me and It's great!
Having built digital clocks before they became a commercial product, the one thing that I needed to design was to help with my red/green colour blindness, for example i find is extrremely difficult to see red LED's, blue was the best and perfect for night time but green was ok. This clock's LEDs are good for red/green colour issues. Setting the clock is not much different to any digital clock and is typically a feature of the chip used. Overall and even since it was discountinued I like this product.
Pros
Good suitablilty fore red/green colour blind users
Cons
none
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3232B Clock Radio
Date of Use 2019-08-11
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3232B Clock Radio
Date of Use 2019-08-11
RobOfTheHills
20/08/2017
Australia
Easy to use, don't understand the other reviews!!??
I've seen a lot of shocking 1 star reviews for this clock radio on other websites. I must say, the clock radio works perfectly fine! It was super easy to program, has 12 hour (not just 24hr as suggested elsewhere) clock. Digital FM/AM tuner which is great, 3 brightness settings. The ONLY thing I don't like is the speaker quality! It's very crackly. Oh and the battery back up is x2 "AAA" 1.5v batteries NOT a 9v battery as normal and suggested.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3232B Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3232B Clock Radio
Russell1
15/08/2017
Australia
Verified buyer
Best ever
The features are simple, easy to use and typical of Philips products. Thank you.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3232B Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3232B Clock Radio