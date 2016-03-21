2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
AJ3200/79
Wake up to FM radio and a smartphone fully charged
Philips AJ3200 clock radio charges any smartphone, iPhone or Android, while you sleep. Flexi-cradle fits the socket position on any phone perfectly. Wake up to your favourite FM radio and start your day fully charged.
Universal charging
FM, Digital tuning
Dual alarm
Time & alarm backup
Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.
To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
1.8
of 5
61
Reviews
thatguy32
21/03/2016
Australia
Not bad.
It's alright, at times, a little hard to set, and I don't know how to get it out of 24-hour time mode, and the instructions were extremely brief. Apart from that, it wasn't bad value for money. The retail price was reasonable.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3200 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3200 Clock Radio
Jazz1992
08/02/2015
US
Very good
I recomend this for everyone. Excellent working. A bit too silent, but its good.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3200 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3200 Clock Radio
nicu2006
01/02/2015
US
Excellent!
I own this product and it is AWESOME! Don t know why other complain but the display light is not too bright, it is just right, the radio stations work flawlessly and I LOVE the minimalist design. I am really considering buying another one!! I am very satisfied with it!! I use it daily to charge my iPhone 4 For those who complain, Read the manual!!!!!!! You have the cradles in the box for IPHONE 4/ 4S /5 , just use your own charging cable and you are good to go! WELL DONE PHILIPS! A great product!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3200 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3200 Clock Radio