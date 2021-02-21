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Discontinued

Digital tuning clock radio

AJ3116/79

4

| (3) Reviews

Start your day, your way!

This stylish Philips clock radio looks nice and wakes you in time. It has built-in FM radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favorite station or the buzzer.

See all benefits

Wake up with radio or buzzer

Start your day, your way!

  • FM, Digital tuning

  • Dual alarm

  • Time & alarm backup

Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep, or worrying about wasting power

Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

3

Reviews

4
3
1

21/02/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

Simple but powerful

Recommended stuff and enjoy it. Multi function and easy to use

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3116 Digital tuning clock radio

Date of Use 2020-02-21

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3116 Digital tuning clock radio

Date of Use 2020-02-21

28/04/2020

Malaysia

Malaysia

Good product

Reliable....................................................

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3116 Digital tuning clock radio

Date of Use 2020-03-27

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3116 Digital tuning clock radio

Date of Use 2020-03-27

08/10/2022

Australia

Australia

Looks good

Would have to be most difficult clock radio to setup, comes with no instructions radio low due to the fact of difficulty to set up

Pros

Oooks good

This review was made for AJ3116 Digital tuning clock radio

Date of Use 2022-09-08

This review was made for AJ3116 Digital tuning clock radio

Date of Use 2022-09-08

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