[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Unboxing the unit was extremely exciting. I currently have a fancy iron as well as a handheld steamer. The issue is the handheld steamer is I don’t have a hanger stand and the ironing board is clunky and takes a while to setup. The initial setup of the machine was slightly complex, especially figuring out all the position of the ironing board. However once setup, it’s extremely easy to use and store! Just roll it in and out of the cupboard whenever you need. I love how the unit can be separated and can be used to iron curtains or bedding. However, only complaint is if only the cord could be extendable as we currently have to connect to a power cord extender. I have to commend the power of the unit. There are the 2 settings and even the small steam setting is extremely powerful. It takes me less than half the time to steam my dresses compared to my handheld. The amount of water storage also requires praising, much better than both the iron and handheld. Time saver for busy mums!!!