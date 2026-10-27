2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
New
One system. Efficient and Hassle-free.
The Philips All-in-One 6000 Series is your smart solution to always look your best. The sleek 3-in-1 combination of iron, steamer and board helps you quickly remove creases from garments in any vertical, horizontal or tilted position.
Ironing brand
Integrated multi-angle board
OptimalTEMP technology
Foot-operated buttons
2 steam settings, up to 45 g/min steam
Up to 99.9% of bacteria* removed
The multi-angle ironing board can be tapered to any position for a convenient experience. Horizontal position to iron the most difficult fabrics, vertical to steam delicate garments.
The powerful engine generates up to 45g/min of steam rate to flatten tough creases and the pointed iron tip helps achieve precise results. Smoothen even the most stubborn creases with 150 g/min steam boost.
OptimalTEMP technology prevents burns on ironable fabrics, so you can iron everything from jeans to silk without any problems.
4.5
of 5
59
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
yungcc4
27/10/2026
Australia
Part of promotion
Amazing garment steamer
It is extremely easy to set up and didn't take much room at all whether it's in use or not. Also it heats up quickly and help removes all the stubborn wrinkles effectively, the height can be adjusted which is definitely a great plus!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS6030/80 All-in-One 6000 Series
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS6030/80 All-in-One 6000 Series
Nsushrestha8
12/10/2026
Australia
Part of promotion
Really happy with this steamer !
I am really liking this steamer. It makes getting my clothes ready so much easier, especially when I’m getting ready for work. Most loved feature is it’s adjustable board in different positions how cool is that. I’ve used it on shirts, dresses and everyday work clothes and I noticed a clear difference before and after steaming. Another handy feature is the Smart Cal Clean function, which helps with descaling and let me know when cleaning is needed. The only downside for me is that it has just two heat settings. Having a few more temperature options would be helpful for different types of fabrics. Overall, I am very happy with the product. It’s easy to use, convenient and has made my clothing routine much easier. I would definitely recommend it to anyone looking for an alternative to traditional ironing.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS6030/80 All-in-One 6000 Series
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS6030/80 All-in-One 6000 Series
TDitt011
09/10/2026
Australia
Part of promotion
No more guessing games
No more trying to figure out the right temperature for delicate fabrics with the garment steamer. It handled fine satin and cotton with ease with no need to fiddle with settings in between. I love that I can turn it on/iff either way my foot and the range of adjustments I can make to the board meant that i can adjust it and not have to hunch over an ironing board. While it handled more lighter fabrics with ease it did seem to struggle to take out creases in jeans but I loved that I didn’t have to worry about accidentally scorching clothes if I forgot to adjust the temperature. Once I got the hang of positioning the clothes on the board I felt it cut down my ironing time as well
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS6030/80 All-in-One 6000 Series
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS6030/80 All-in-One 6000 Series
tested by third party institute for E. Coli , S. Aureus, C. Albicans and mites on cotton with 10 seconds steaming time
compared to our Philips steam irons
vs steam irons, according to consumers, product placement test October 2022
All-in-one steam rates in MAX mode compared to Philips steam irons in MAX mode