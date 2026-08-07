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Reverse Osmosis purificationCompact Pure Water Station | with Glass Bottle

ADD5930BK/37

3.8

| (6) Reviews

Our most compact RO water purifification system

5-stage deep filtration effectively reduces chlorine, odor, particulates, and total dissolved solids as small as 0.0001 micron, delivering cleaner, better-tasting water. Available via BUNNINGS.

See all benefits

Powered by NASA/ESA tested Aquaporin Inside™

Our most compact RO water purifification system

  • Instant water purification

  • NASA/ESA tested Aquaporin Inside™

  • NSF 58 certified

  • Includes 0.5L glass bottle

  • 100 gallon per day (GPD) filtration capacity, 75% water recovery rate.

Aquaporin Inside® technology

Aquaporin Inside technology filters water better than before

Deep reverse osmosis filtration down to 0.0001 microns

Experience the benefits of deep reverse osmosis filtration with Philips Aquaporin Inside®. It reduces contaminants as small as 0.0001 micron, including total dissolved solid, chlorine, particulate, and impurities that can affect taste and odor, giving you cleaner drinking water.**

Plug and play; no installation required

The dispenser will start to work as soon as you connect the power and turn it on. No need to plumb in.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

6

Reviews

2
1

07/08/2026

Canada

Canada

Great product if you’re looking for an RO machine

I got this yesterday and the set up was a breeze. Water taste great.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Reverse Osmosis purification ADD5930BK/37 Compact Pure Water Station | with Glass Bottle

Date of Use 2026-08-05

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Reverse Osmosis purification ADD5930BK/37 Compact Pure Water Station | with Glass Bottle

Date of Use 2026-08-05

22/07/2025

US

US

Great taste easy to use

Love my water dispenser. Love the taste of the water and works well. The reply filter was out of stock but it is back in stock. Buy 2 just in case.

Pros

Easy to use

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Reverse Osmosis purification ADD5930BK/37 Compact Pure Water Station | with Glass Bottle

Date of Use 2025-03-22

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Reverse Osmosis purification ADD5930BK/37 Compact Pure Water Station | with Glass Bottle

Date of Use 2025-03-22

02/10/2025

US

US

Verified buyer

Tastes better than bottled water.

Good for tap water filtering, tastes better than bottled water. Unfortunately it’s started leaking after 6 months of usages, now waiting for refund

Pros

Good Water. Loos great on table

Cons

May annoyed Manual refill especially when u hurry

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Reverse Osmosis purification ADD5930BK/37 Compact Pure Water Station | with Glass Bottle

Date of Use 2025-06-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Reverse Osmosis purification ADD5930BK/37 Compact Pure Water Station | with Glass Bottle

Date of Use 2025-06-02

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Disclaimers

  1. According to CDC Guide to Drinking Water Treatment Technologies for Household Use. Size compared to all Philips RO water stations.

  2. The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.