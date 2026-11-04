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2 year warranty
30-day return
Free delivery from $150
Climate care
All series
Multi-care filter
Discontinued
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AC4151/00
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In combination with the HEPA filter, the multi-care filter effectively filters out bacteria, dust, allergens and ultrafine particles larger than 20 nanometers including some viruses*.
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