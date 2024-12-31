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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Activated carbon filter AC4123
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Activated carbon filter AC4123

Discontinued

Activated carbon filter

AC4123/00

Healthy air always

The Philips high-absorption activated carbon filter effectively filters out odors and a wide spectrum of harmful gases including formaldehyde.

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Activated carbon filter for pure air

Healthy air always

Filters out a wide spectrum of harmful gases and odors

Filters off harmful gas like benzene, formaldehyde and bad odors effectively

Healthy air protect alert warns you when to replace filter

Healthy air protect alert warns you when to replace filter

Healthy air protect alert gives you a timely warning when to replace the filter. When the filter is not replaced in time, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter is full. It is your assurance of healthy air always.

Healthy air protect lock ensures healthy air always

Healthy air protect lock function ensures you healthy air always. It shuts off the purifier when healthy air can no longer be guaranteed. When one of the filters is almost full and has to be cleaned or replaced, the Healthy air protect alert warns you to replace or clean filter. When users do not replace concerned filter, the appliance stops operating and the appliance is locked. For Philips air purifier AC4002, AC4004

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