2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
85122VIS1
Feel safe, drive safe
Philips Xenon Vision replaces a single burned-out lamp while matching the color of the unchanged one thanks to it's new single-lamp replacement technology. Therefore it is the ideal replacement lamp and it's economical too!
Type of lamp: D2S
85 V,35 W
Number of bulbs: 1
For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.
Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.
Our lamps are often rewarded by automotive experts
4.5
of 5
18
Reviews
JOPW
22/11/2016
Australia
Worth Every Cent
I have a set of these bulbs in both of my classic cars. To be this bright and legal is fantastic. Nothing had to be changed in wiring or switches as they draw less than 5 amps each. I am now going to purchase two H7 bulbs for my toyota.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision Pro150 12342XVPS2 Performance and lifetime
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision Pro150 12342XVPS2 Performance and lifetime
AAAC
28/12/2015
Australia
Excellent globe
Great light output. They look good and appear to be well made. A quality product. Expensive but worth the money.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 12794UNIX2 Car fog light bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 12794UNIX2 Car fog light bulb
Micky53
20/06/2015
Australia
Most superior hesdlight bulb by far the shine like no other
Excellent brightness beam pattern and colour after spending countless hours looking for the right headlight bulb all the other companies don't come close the phillips + 130 bulbs are money well spent highly recommended
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision Pro150 12972XVPS2 Performance and lifetime
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision Pro150 12972XVPS2 Performance and lifetime