2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
12972XVB1
Feel safe, drive safe
Philips X-tremeVision halogen headlamp offers up to 100% more vision. X-tremeVision is engineered with state-of-the-art technology for ultimate bright light. It is ECE compliant for road legal use.
Type of lamp: H7
Pack of: 1
12 V,55 W
Based on the unique product design, X-tremeVision is offering ultimate bright light on the road
X-tremeVision gives you faster reaction time thanks to an earlier recognition of obstacles and traffic signs. Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience and light is key in preventing accidents. This product actively prevents accidents by increasing overall visibility and road illumination.
X-tremeVision is fully compliant to ECE for road-legal use.
3.0
of 5
5
Reviews
dkaragiorgos
12/11/2011
United Kingdom
dont need xenon anymore
this lamp is better than the x-treme power which outruns all rivals. the only thing is that maybe they fade after 2-3 years of use as the x-treme power, but who cares?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XVB1 car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XVB1 car headlight bulb
Cristi
30/04/2014
United Kingdom
Excellent improvement, rather short life
The improvement is visible. A pair lasted for more than 1 year. I will replace them with LEDs when the next one burns
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XVB1 car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XVB1 car headlight bulb
Nexxo
19/10/2011
United Kingdom
Light up the road
Have used these on both my motor bikes in the last three years as i live in the country side and there's normally ground fog in the early morning and winter months. These cut through the fog/mist and light up the road.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XVB1 car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XVB1 car headlight bulb