2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
10FF2CMW/00
Every picture tells your story
Larger screen, more viewing comfort! Display your digital photos in high pixel density quality and perfect digital color with Philips PhotoFrame 10FF2CMW - now with two designer frames for a change of pace or to change with the season.
25.9 cm/10.2" LCD
23.9 cm (9.4") v.area
Chic frames are easy-to-change artistic design touches that snap on to Photo Frame for a change of pace or to match a room's decor.
AC or onboard battery power give you the choices of operating your PhotoFrame on standard AC power or cordlessly with the onboard rechargeable battery.
Designer frames are easy-to-change, luxurious design touches in brushed aluminum and rich mahogany you can attach to Photo Frame for a change of pace or to match a room's decor.
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