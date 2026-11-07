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Skincare

Skincare (3)

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  • Philips VisaPure
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  • Philips VisaPure

Philips VisaPure
Exfoliating Cleansing Brush

SC5992/10
  • Gently exfoliates the skin
  • For weekly use
  • Replace every 6 months
  • Easy to replace

Suggested retail price

$19.95

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  • Philips VisaPure
  • Philips VisaPure
  • Philips VisaPure
  • Philips VisaPure

Philips VisaPure
Normal Skin Cleansing Brush

SC5990/10
  • For normal to oily skin
  • For daily use
  • Replace every 3 months
  • Easy to replace

Suggested retail price

$19.95

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  • Philips VisaPure
  • Philips VisaPure
  • Philips VisaPure
  • Philips VisaPure

Philips VisaPure
Sensitive Skin Cleansing Brush

SC5991/10
  • For normal to sensitive skin
  • For daily use
  • Replace every 3 months
  • Easy to replace

Suggested retail price

$19.95

View product

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